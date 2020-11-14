https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/mike-lindell-leads-powerful-prayer-marchfortrump-dc-please-reveal-corruption-fraud-election-show-everyone-will-video/

Mike Lindell, owner, and inventor of My Pillow, is a newcomer to politics. After meeting President Trump in person at the White House, where they talked about his “made in the USA” business, Mr.Lindell became a believer in Donald J. Trump and instantly became a passionate supporter.

100 Percent Fed Up – Today, Mike Lindell, a man of deep faith, stood at a podium in Washington D.C. in front of thousands of Trump supporters and prayed passionately for his close personal friend, asking God to reveal the corruption and fraud in this election and make Donald J. Trump our president for the next 4 years.

Heavenly Father,

Please give us grace and Donald Trump as our President for the next 4 years.

Please reveal all the corruption and fraud in this election and show everyone your will.

Open doors that no man can shut!

In Jesus’ name, we pray.

Amen.

Today, Mr. President, we are here to tell you that we are all in to tell you that you are the greatest president ever—and we are all in! God bless America!”

Mike raised his fist toward the crowd, shouting, “Yes!” while the crowd cheered.

Watch:

