Vice President Mike Pence hinted during a recent speech in McLean, Virginia, that he and President Trump are planning on another four years in the White House.

“Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!” the audience chanted at the Council for National Policy (CNP) meeting, to which the vice president replied, “That’s the plan.”

Pence also assured listeners he and President Trump will “keep fighting until every legal vote is counted, until every illegal vote is thrown out,” further stating, “We will never stop fighting to make America great again.”

Trump voters are gathering in Washington, DC, this weekend to show support for the president’s efforts to ensure election integrity.

“Some of the events associated with Saturday’s rallies have been advertised as the Million MAGA March, March for Trump, and Stop the Steal,” according to Breitbart News.

In a memo this week, Attorney General William Barr authorized the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate voting irregularities in the recent presidential election.

“Now that the voting has concluded, it is imperative that the American people can trust that our elections were conducted in such a way that the outcomes accurately reflect the will of the voters,” the document read.

During his speech, Pence said Americans “need to do everything in our power to be a check on what Democrats and the American left want to undo and do in America”:

I mean, our agenda is American greatness. Their agenda is American decline. Where we’re opening up, they’ll be locking down America again — and not just through lockdowns in the midst of a pandemic, but they’ll be doing lockdowns with higher taxes, more regulations, and suffocating weight of government bureaucracy.

“I mean, their agenda, you all know it: higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine, a Green New Deal, abortion on demand, defunding the police, packing the courts. That’s why we’re not going to let it happen,” he concluded.

