A massive contingent of Trump supporters turned out at the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. to rally on behalf of President Donald Trump and fair elections, as well as listen to various speeches by conservative speakers regarding the topics at hand. The event was marked by strong religious themes, which were perhaps best exemplified in a speech by conservative livestreamer Nick Fuentes that received thunderous applause from the audience.

Fuentes noted that the MAGA movement is fighting an uphill battle against the mainstream “media, and against Big tech, and against the giant corporations, and against the Swamp, and the government, and the CIA, and the FBI, and the intelligence community, and it is a pretty big task ahead of us.”

“There are a lot of them, and they wield much power,” Fuentes continued. “But I think to myself this: I have much confidence in knowing that God is on our side, and if God is with us, then who can stand against us?”

The crowd erupted in applause at the quote from Romans 8:31, and burst into spontaneous chants of “Christ is King.”

Fuentes went on to to lead the crowd in chants of “Fox News sucks,” as attendees expressed their displeasure of the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

In an October interview with talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, President Donald Trump offered up some scathing criticism of Fox News, stating that the network is “maybe half of what it was four years ago”:

On Fox News, President Trump said the network is maybe half of what it was four years ago, and cited the departure of prominent Fox News executives and hire of Paul Ryan. “Fox is a whole different ball game,” said President Trump. “It’s a problem. Fox is a problem. I think it’s influenced by Paul Ryan. He’s on the board.”

Saturday’s Million MAGA March exceeded every prediction for turnout and energy levels, reinvigorating Trump supporters who have become frustrated with election irregularities and widespread media malpractice.

