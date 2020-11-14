https://100percentfedup.com/amazing-massive-crowd-of-americans-descend-on-the-dc-swamp-to-show-their-support-for-president-trump/

Trump supporters came together in Washington DC and across our nation in an unprecedented grassroots show of support for a President.

Dan Scavino tweeted this incredible video of a massive crowd of Americans singing the Star-Spangled Banner while waving American and Trump flags.

Many are tweeting that over a million marchers are filling the streets of the DC swamp, while thousands gather in cities and towns across America, demanding free and fair elections.

Rose Tennant of the Rose Unplugged radio show in Pennsylvania, was live from the #MarchForTrump rally in DC. US Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), joined Rose for her live broadcast.

This Twitter user says what everyone else is thinking, “There is no way President Trump lost,’ adding, “The Democrats couldn’t even get this many people if they were giving away money.”

There is no way @realDonaldTrump lost. The Democrats couldn’t even get this many people if they were giving away money https://t.co/7VB2LyXcWl — project propernes (@propernes) November 14, 2020

Ricky Rebel and others accused big tech oligarchs of blocking their live streams of the event. While we cannot confirm or deny their report, it is more likely that the massive number of cell phones being used at the same location was the issue.

Big tech censoring the #StopTheSteaI Rally in DC by cutting off WIFI in order to stop our ability to go live and post. #MillionMAGAMarch @mrmayfieldusa pic.twitter.com/slpzjFIeLo — Ricky Rebel (@RickyRebelRocks) November 14, 2020

