https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/million-maga-march-kick-off-washington-d-c-saturday/

(OAN NETWORK) – President Trump said it’s heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support he has been receiving.

On Friday, the President took to Twitter to express his gratefulness as well as mention the Million MAGA March that kicks off in Washington D.C. on Saturday. “Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!”

Trump supporters are hoping to draw attention to allegations of voter fraud and demand a free and fair election in the nation’s capital.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

