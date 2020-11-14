https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/14/mollie-hemingway-shreds-wapos-absurd-and-malicious-headline-about-trump-supporters-marching-in-dc/

Trump supporters are marching in Washington, DC today, and the size of the crowd keeps growing.

There was also a rush to see the president as his motorcade drove through the area:

As the march got started, this was the Washington Post’s take on what’s going on:

That has “journalism” written all over it, as Mollie Hemingway noted:

There’s that WaPo level of “reporting” we’ve come to expect!

It’s almost as if there’s some sort of bias.

The DNC and DC media are pretty much one in the same.

