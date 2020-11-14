https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/14/mollie-hemingway-shreds-wapos-absurd-and-malicious-headline-about-trump-supporters-marching-in-dc/

Trump supporters are marching in Washington, DC today, and the size of the crowd keeps growing.

AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vU65nqCSns — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 14, 2020

There was also a rush to see the president as his motorcade drove through the area:

MOMENTS AGO: Trump supporters rush to see the president’s motorcade driving by. pic.twitter.com/h0brs4gfC0 — The Hill (@thehill) November 14, 2020

As the march got started, this was the Washington Post’s take on what’s going on:

D.C. braces for rallies by Trump supporters who falsely claim he won election https://t.co/OzM1swZ7GQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 14, 2020

That has “journalism” written all over it, as Mollie Hemingway noted:

This type of absurd and malicious headline shows both why the media have no sway whatsoever over half of the country but also that Big Media is no longer bothering to pretend to be anything other than agitprop. pic.twitter.com/VOx56NcpD8 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 14, 2020

There’s that WaPo level of “reporting” we’ve come to expect!

It’s revealing how WaPo treats Trump supporters 10 days after the election versus Stacey Abrams supporters years after hers. https://t.co/UYCbc3D6DV — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 14, 2020

It’s almost as if there’s some sort of bias.

“Braces” as in boarding up windows, locking up shops, transferring inventory to warehouses, stocking up on fire extinguishers? https://t.co/ZqvSlJrmWE — Dr. Kranky (@WileEDude) November 14, 2020

WaPo, NYT, MSNBC, CNN, etc are marketing departments for progressive activists and the Democrat party. Nothing more. https://t.co/jbd2BZQN2G — Mary Rice Hasson (@maryricehasson) November 14, 2020

They should be required to report their contributions to the Dems to the FEC — Fierce Terrier (@mpav) November 14, 2020

The DNC and DC media are pretty much one in the same.

