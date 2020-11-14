https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/14/nancy-pelosis-welcome-dinner-for-new-house-members-was-quickly-changed-to-a-takeout-only-affair/

Last evening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned to hold a welcome dinner for incoming members of the House of Representatives even while Americans are being advised to avoid gatherings for Thanksgiving:

House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members. .@SpeakerPelosi told me it’s safe. “It’s very spaced,” she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off. pic.twitter.com/ZXjf72lnrP — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) November 13, 2020

Later, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff tweeted that it was now a takeout-only affair:

Members-elect are now picking up their boxed meals and departing the Capitol. There is no group dinner. Members-elect are in DC already for orientation. https://t.co/g5XNnA3ky0 — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) November 14, 2020

Gee, what happened?

After an outcry, Democrats ultimately canceled the US Capitol dinner tonight for newly elected lawmakers. https://t.co/2g4VSz07Fj — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 14, 2020

👏🏻 .@LACaldwellDC for initially flagging this complete hypocrisy. — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) November 14, 2020

Gee, why the sudden change of plan?

Ya think?! Band of hypocrites — Paula Watson (@alfwats09) November 14, 2020

Because they got caught. https://t.co/PX2hnw1Dnf — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) November 14, 2020

That’s certainly the most likely explanation. Maybe now some can have more time to go to a party with Gavin Newsom.

