Last evening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned to hold a welcome dinner for incoming members of the House of Representatives even while Americans are being advised to avoid gatherings for Thanksgiving:

Later, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff tweeted that it was now a takeout-only affair:

Gee, what happened?

Gee, why the sudden change of plan?

That’s certainly the most likely explanation. Maybe now some can have more time to go to a party with Gavin Newsom.

