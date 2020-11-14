https://www.theepochtimes.com/natural-gas-producer-gulfport-energy-files-for-bankruptcy_3578940.html

Natural gas is flared off at a plant outside of the town of Cuero, Texas, on March 26, 2015. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Natural gas explorer and producer Gulfport Energy Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, becoming the latest to succumb to weak crude prices as COVID-19 pandemic crimps fuel demand.

In a statement on Saturday, Gulfport said it has secured $262.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders under its revolving credit facility, including $105 million in new money that will be available upon court approval.

By Rama Venkat