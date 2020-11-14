https://www.oann.com/nba-preseason-to-take-place-december-11-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nba-preseason-to-take-place-december-11-19

FILE PHOTO: An NBA logo is seen on a chair at an NBA exhibition in Beijing, China October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

November 15, 2020

The NBA preseason is less than one month away, with exhibition games set to take place from Dec. 11-19, The Athletic reported Saturday.

The regular season already was slated to begin on Dec. 22, just in time to allow the league to contest a full slate of Christmas Day games. The 2020-21 regular-season schedule has yet to be released.

According to the report, teams will have the option of playing three or four preseason games. All teams will have to play at least one preseason game in their home arena.

While there is no set plan on whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games, the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers already have announced they will not have spectators at Staples Center to open the regular season.

The NBA calendar was revamped this winter after the 2019-20 season lasted just short of a full year because of a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this past spring.

The 2020 NBA Draft now is scheduled for Wednesday, with free agency slated to start at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. Free agent signings can begin on Nov. 22.

Training camps are set to open Dec. 1, giving teams less than two weeks of preparation before preseason games begin.

A freeze on trades still is in place, although various reports indicate that teams could be free to make deals as soon as Sunday, with Monday also a possibility.

–Field Level Media

