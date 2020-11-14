https://www.theepochtimes.com/nevada-ballot-counting-result-still-pending_3578740.html

Nevada’s Clark County is still unable to release ballot count results. Clark County’s Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria announced at a press conference Friday morning that the other counties failed to submit their results to the Secretary of State.

Now, the county says it won’t announce the report to the public until Friday afternoon. That’s to make sure there are no duplicate ballots counted. Gloria said all votes were counted before midnight on Thursday. But over 1,500 are still invalidated.

According to state law, the ballot count must be reported to both the state government and certified by the local government board on Monday for it to be considered official.

Clark County will announce the final unofficial result on Friday. Over the weekend, the county will prepare the ballots to be certified on Monday.

From NTD News

