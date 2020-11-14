https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/focus-group-unity-stop-the-steal-voter-fraud/2020/11/14/id/997077

Joe Biden went against his own word on declaring victory before election results were certified, then anointed himself a unifying force.

But, apparently, everyone disagrees with him.

Mark Halperin asked a panel on Newsmax TV‘s “Focus Group,” once their candidate officially is declared the loser of the presidential election by a constitutional process, would they feel as if the election was stolen from their candidate.

Every one of the panelists, 50% percent supporting President Donald Trump and 50% supporting Joe Biden, raised their hand.

So much for unity, Halperin noted.

“So what have we learned?” Halperin concluded. “I think the most striking thing – again not a surprise, but perhaps the most striking – is the supporters of Biden and the supporters of Trump all said, if their candidate is not named the winner, they believe the election would have been stolen.

“That does not bode well for the coming days as the country tries to unify around whoever is declared the winner.”

