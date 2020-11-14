https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/north-dakota-governor-burgum-coronavirus/2020/11/14/id/997058

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has issued a statewide mask mandate as coronavirus cases continue to climb in his state.

The rule, part of a series of mitigation measures that go into effect Monday, requires face coverings to be worn in indoor businesses and public settings, a well as in public outdoors where it is not possible to physically distance, reports The Hill.

The order was signed by interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke Friday and excludes children under the age of 5, people with a mental or medical health condition making it unreasonable to wear a mask, or during religious services.

“This is a simple tool, but one that’s critical in helping protect our loved ones and slow the spread,” Wilke said in a statement.

The North Dakota Nurses Association called for a statewide mask mandate and other public health measures on Thursday.

In addition to the mask order, Burgum also signed an executive order limiting all bars and restaurants to 50 percent capacity. The businesses must also be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., but take-out, curbside, and delivery orders are still allowed.

Additionally, all high school winter sports are suspended and extracurricular K-12 activities are off until Dec. 14. Schools are still open for in-person classes, but masks and physical distancing are to be implemented.

Burgum also warned residents in his state to limit gatherings to their own immediate household groups during the upcoming holiday season.

As of Saturday morning, there were 10,486 active positive cases in North Dakota, according to its Department of Health. Overall, the state has had 60,602 people test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 700 people have died.

The new orders came after Burgum announced Monday that healthcare workers who have COVID but are asymptomatic can keep working in coronavirus units after hospitals in the state reported worker shortages.

Meanwhile, in neighboring South Dakota, GOP Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement Friday that she won’t enforce a mask mandate, even if Joe Biden orders one if he’s sworn in as president, reports the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls.

