During remarks to reporters about the status of Operation Warp Speed, President Trump said that as soon as a coronavirus vaccine is available it will be given to states that will put it to use immediately. Trump added that “Gov. Cuomo will have to let us know when he’s ready for it.”

That brought with it takes from the media, New York’s Attorney General and Gov. Cuomo himself that seem to be leaving out some context as to why Trump said that:

Trump says coronavirus vaccine won’t be delivered to New York https://t.co/AxLM9sVRyx — CNBC (@CNBC) November 13, 2020

Any attempt by Donald Trump to deny New York access to a lifesaving #COVID19 vaccine will be met with a lawsuit, plain and simple. Stop playing politics with people’s lives. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 13, 2020

.@NYGovCuomo joined @KatyTurNBC on @MSNBC to react to President Trump’s remarks claiming the coronavirus vaccine will not be delivered to New Yorkers. “None of what he said is true… surprise, surprise.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/AD1XcOGT1k — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) November 13, 2020

Janice Dean, who has been a huge critic of Gov. Cuomo (especially his disastrous nursing home policies), isn’t having any of the spin coming from the governor or the media:

So @NYGovCuomo says he doesn’t want the Covid vaccine because of Trump and now Cuomo calls Trump a bully for saying he won’t give the vaccine to Cuomo. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 14, 2020

And of course all mainstream media are clutching their pearls because Trump is not giving the vaccine to New York! — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 14, 2020

Pathetic. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 14, 2020

Bingo! Cuomo seems to want to have it both ways:

Cuomo on a Pfizer vaccine: “I’m talking to other governors about how to potentially fix it or STOP THE DISTRIBUTION of the long-awaited vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/slUP4sWAUp — President-Elect Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) November 14, 2020

“Pathetic” indeed.

