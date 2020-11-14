https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/14/pathetic-janice-dean-thread-lights-up-gov-cuomo-media-pearl-clutching-over-trumps-vaccine-comment/

During remarks to reporters about the status of Operation Warp Speed, President Trump said that as soon as a coronavirus vaccine is available it will be given to states that will put it to use immediately. Trump added that “Gov. Cuomo will have to let us know when he’s ready for it.”

That brought with it takes from the media, New York’s Attorney General and Gov. Cuomo himself that seem to be leaving out some context as to why Trump said that:

Janice Dean, who has been a huge critic of Gov. Cuomo (especially his disastrous nursing home policies), isn’t having any of the spin coming from the governor or the media:

Bingo! Cuomo seems to want to have it both ways:

“Pathetic” indeed.

