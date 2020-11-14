http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fdQpWpM68Y0/

President Donald Trump thrilled a supporter rally Saturday in Washington, DC, as he drove by the group on the way to the golf course.

The “Million MAGA March” and “Stop the Steal” groups rallied in Washington, DC, to protest the election results after former Vice President Joe Biden gained late big margins in states critical to the president’s reelection:

The president’s motorcade drove down Pennsylvania Avenue, where crowds of his supporters were gathered on both sides of the street.

Supporters cheered and waved at the president as they held supportive signs and Trump flags. Some supporters even ran along the street after the motorcade:

WATCH: Trump supporters run after the president’s motorcade driving past Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/066L2lr5KF pic.twitter.com/DHh9mOAkpc — The Hill (@thehill) November 14, 2020

The motorcade passed the Willard Hotel and did a circuit of Freedom Plaza, where the rally of supporters gathered:

The crowd chanted “USA!” and “We want Trump!” and “Four more years!” as the president drove by:

The president’s motorcade went on to his golf course in Virginia, where he presumably played golf.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

