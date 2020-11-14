https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trump-says-new-york-wont-get-the-vaccine-because-cuomo-wont-trust-his-administration

During a speech update on Operation Warp Speed from the Rose Garden, President Donald Trump announced that the White House won’t be delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to the state of New York unless authorized because Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t trust the current administration.

The president declared that millions of doses will be available as soon as April to the entire general population, “with the exception of places like New York state where for political reasons the governor decided to say he wants to take his time with the vaccine.”

“[Cuomo] doesn’t trust where the vaccines are coming from,” Trump fired. “They’re coming from the greatest companies, the greatest labs in the world, but he doesn’t trust this White House, this administration.”

The commander-in-chief declared that vaccines won’t be delivered to New York until his administration has the “authorization to do so.”

“That pains me to say that this is a very successful, amazing vaccine at 90 percent and more,” Trump continued, “but Governor Cuomo will have to let us know when he’s ready for it, otherwise we can’t be delivering it to a state that won’t be giving it to its people immediately.”

As a New Yorker himself, the president noted that he knows the people of New York “very well,” adding, “I know they want it.”

“So the governor will let us know when he’s ready,” Trump volleyed at Cuomo, citing “some very bad editorials” about the governor’s recent record handling the outbreak.

Trump said: “I hope he doesn’t handle this as badly as he’s handled the nursing homes, but we’re ready to provide it as soon as they let us know they’ll actually use it. And again it’s a very safe and a great vaccine.” Trump did not take questions from the media.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday scolded Cuomo for “undermining public confidence” in COVID-19 vaccines and “performatively opposing” Trump. McConnell slammed Cuomo’s remark on Monday that Pfizer’s breakthrough on a vaccine was “bad news” because it occurred under the Trump administration.

“The Democratic governor of New York opined a few days ago that it was ‘bad news’ that a vaccine breakthrough may have reached because President Trump is still in office,” McConnell lambasted on the Senate floor. “I understand Gov. Cuomo has found the time during this pandemic to write and publish a self-congratulatory book on leadership — this notwithstanding that his own state has absolutely been pummeled by the disease, and his own administration intentionally sent thousands of COVID-19-positive patients into vulnerable nursing homes.”

