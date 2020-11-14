https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/president-trump-sunday-morning-tweets-says-election-was-rigged?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump in multiple tweets on Sunday morning described the 2020 election as “rigged.”

Media outlets have projected Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential race, but President Trump has not conceded and has made allegations of election fraud.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA,” President Trump wrote in a tweet. “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

“RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!” the president declared in another tweet.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump said in another post. “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

