Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. and state capitols nationwide for the “Million MAGA March” to show their support for the president and demand that every legal and legitimate vote of the 2020 election be counted.

MAGA Marchers in Washington, D.C. were treated to a surprised when President Trump himself decided to do a drive-by in “The Beast.”

Here’s another view of the massive gathering.

