https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/14/president-trump-makes-surprise-drive-by-at-million-maga-march-in-dc-n1144851

Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. and state capitols nationwide for the “Million MAGA March” to show their support for the president and demand that every legal and legitimate vote of the 2020 election be counted.

MAGA Marchers in Washington, D.C. were treated to a surprised when President Trump himself decided to do a drive-by in “The Beast.”

President Donald J Trump just drove by at the Million Maga March!!! pic.twitter.com/kAb7p7t7is — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020

Here’s another view of the massive gathering.

AMAZING! Can hear you all from the West Wing Colonnade. A beautiful day in Washington, D.C. THANK YOU, PATRIOTS!! #MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/RJJ8bvYlfr — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 14, 2020

