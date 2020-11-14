https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/radical-indoctrination-overtakes-oregon-schools/

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – Racial propaganda and division are being forced on captive public-school children across Oregon, prompting a growing backlash among parents and activists outraged by the tax-funded political indoctrination.

The radical brainwashing comes as the Oregon Department of Education approved a resolution promising to align its curricula with Black Lives Matter, a group founded by self-proclaimed Marxist revolutionaries.

All throughout the educational system in Oregon and beyond, phrases such as “equity,” “anti-racism,” “systemic racism,” and more are being infused into everything. It is basically the Marxist “Critical Race Theory” on steroids, forced on gullible children.

