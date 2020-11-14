https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-rand-paul-doing-a-mocking-fauci-voice-is-an-unexpected-treat/
Rand Paul: We have 11 million people in our country who have already had COVID. We should tell them to celebrate. We should tell them to throw away their masks, go to restaurants, and live again because these people are now immune(they are not immune) pic.twitter.com/Un2CQ1b5Tg
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 13, 2020
“We have 11 million people in our country who have already had COVID. We should tell them to celebrate,” said Paul, a graduate of the Duke University School of Medicine and a licensed ophthalmologist. “We should tell them to throw away their masks, go to restaurants, live again because these people are now immune.”
To all the scientific illiterates denying immunity after COVID infection, realize you are denying the science of natural immunity which is the foundation of vaccine science. (PS even Fauci admits to immunity after COVID).
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 13, 2020