House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made a public announcement for the first time since Election Day on Thursday.

He listed instances of when Democrats and certain media outlets predicted Republicans would win very few races.

In the 2020 House races, Republicans flipped a net five seats and are projected to beat at least seven Democrats.

McCarthy said the American people chose freedom over socialism when they voted red.

“It was a mandate against socialism. It was a mandate against defunding the police. It was a mandate against wasting a majority that the Democrats have done for the last Congress.”

From NTD News

