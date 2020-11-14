https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/13/trump-giuliani-lawsuit-election-biden-arizona/

President Donald Trump reportedly put former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in charge of his remaining election lawsuits on Friday, placing his hopes of overturning the election results in the longtime lawyer.

In addition to being in charge of the lawsuits, Giuliani was put in charge of all public communications relating to the lawsuits, the New York Times reported. Trump turned to him after losing a lawsuit in Arizona earlier on Friday, per NYT.

Trump is doing everything he can, according to NYT, and trying to get what he says are “fighters” on his side to make his case.

Trump and his campaign have filed lawsuits in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada. Of those, only Pennsylvania still remains on the table. The campaign withdrew the Arizona lawsuit and lost in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada. The Associated Press, Fox News and numerous other outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday. Trump, however, has refused to concede, citing the lawsuits and the ongoing recount in Georgia.

NEW – Trump has put Rudy Giuliani in charge of his campaign lawsuits related to the outcome of the election, as well as all public communications related to them https://t.co/M9QRM7DFLo — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 14, 2020

Giuliani’s appointment comes roughly a day after a report that Trump fully understands how slim his chances are of remaining in the White House. He also reportedly plans to announce a 2024 presidential run shortly after the Electoral College certifies former Vice President Joe Biden the victor.

“He knows it’s over,” one unnamed adviser reportedly told NYT. (RELATED: Here’s How Mail-In Ballots Are Counted And Verified To Prevent Fraud)

Via ⁦@maggieNYT⁩ > “The president has told some advisers that if the race is certified for Mr. Biden, he will announce a 2024 campaign shortly afterward”https://t.co/vecxQpRqQf vi — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 13, 2020

Trump would be 78 years old in 2024, roughly the same age as Biden is now.

Both Republicans and Democrats are beginning to ask what Trump’s role will be in the GOP in the event of his loss. There have been unconfirmed rumors that Trump plans to start a TV news channel to compete with Fox News for conservative viewership, as reported by CNN. There are also reports he plans to open a fundraising PAC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

