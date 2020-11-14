https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/republican-burgess-owens-appears-poised-clinch-victory-utah-congressional?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican candidate Burgess Owens appears likely to secure victory in his bid to represent Utah’s 4th Congressional District.

Owens faced off against Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams during the election, though some third-party candidates also took smaller portions of the vote.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Owens on Friday had received 47.50% of the vote compared to McAdams having earned 46.93%. The official canvass will be Tuesday, according to the outlet.

The Tribune said that Owens’ lead “looked to be insurmountable on Friday, based on indications that only a few thousand outstanding ballots remained to be counted in the contest.”

President Trump after 1 a.m. Saturday congratulated the former NFL player for winning the election, sharing a Breitbart article that cited the Salt Lake Tribune.

