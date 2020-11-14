https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/525717-republicans-seek-to-batter-warnock-ahead-of-georgia-runoff

Republicans are launching an all-out assault on Democrat Raphael Warnock ahead of the January Senate runoff in Georgia, surfacing months of opposition research that went largely unused leading up to last week’s general election.

Warnock’s opponent, Sen. Kelly LoefflerKelly LoefflerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden wins Arizona, confers with Dem leaders; Trump tweets Mark Cuban asks voters to ‘reconsider’ donating to Georgia run-off elections Trump retreats from public eye in post-election fight MORE (R-Ga.), has already put more than $1 million behind two new attack ads that seek to tie Warnock to the so-called “radical left” and accuse him of celebrating “anti-American hatred.”

Other Senate Republicans have joined in on the attacks, hyperaware that the runoff between Warnock and Loeffler will play a critical role in determining party control of the upper chamber in 2021 and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warnock, the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, went largely unscathed in the runup to the November general election as Loeffler and her top Republican opponent Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsWarnock campaign calls Facebook, Google extending ad bans ‘irresponsible’ ahead of Georgia runoff Trump campaign plans rallies amid efforts to challenge election results Andrew Yang moving to Georgia to help Democrats in Senate runoffs MORE (Ga.) focused mainly on fighting one another for the support of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: New York won’t receive COVID-19 vaccine immediately Biden considering Yellen as possible Treasury secretary: report Trump puts Giuliani in charge of election lawsuits: report MORE’s conservative base in Georgia.

But with Collins now out of the running, it’s Warnock who has found himself in the line of fire.

“The chaos of the Georgia Senate race up until last Tuesday sort of allowed Warnock to fly under the radar because there were so many people on the ballot and there was so much focus on the presidential race,” said John Ashbrook, a GOP strategist and former aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHaspel not in attendance at latest Trump intelligence briefing: reports Overnight Defense: Another Defense official resigns | Pentagon chief says military ‘remains strong’ despite purge | Top contender for Biden DOD secretary would be historic pick Lincoln Project resurfaces Kellyanne Conway tweet calling 306 electoral votes ‘historic’ MORE (R-Ky.). “I think that’s the main reason why you hadn’t heard more until now.”

Republican operatives have been combing through Warnock’s past sermons and public remarks since well before the runoff campaign began, looking for anything that could prove damaging to his Senate ambitions.

One ad released by Loeffler’s campaign on Thursday highlights Warnock’s 2008 defense of the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, the former pastor of President Obama whose fiery sermons and rhetoric earned him widespread criticism more than a decade ago.

Another ad from Loeffler’s team seeks to cast Warnock as sympathetic to communism and alleges that, as a senator, he would “give the radicals total control.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Warnock’s campaign pushed back against Loeffler’s latest ad spots on Thursday, calling them “misleading” and accusing Georgia’s junior senator of trying to distract from her own record since entering the upper chamber earlier this year.

“These ads are misleading and say a lot about Kelly Loeffler,” said Terrence Clark, a spokesperson for Warnock’s campaign. “One would think the Senator would have something good to say about herself but instead she’s resorting to the lowest of the low attacks to try and salvage her campaign.”

The attacks aren’t only coming from Loeffler. Other Republicans are joining the pile-on, as well.

Speaking at a campaign kickoff event for Loeffler in the Atlanta suburbs on Wednesday, Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioWe need a (common) ‘sense of the Senate’ resolution on transition planning GOP senators say Warren nomination would divide Republicans Director of DHS cyber agency expecting ouster MORE (R-Fla.) sought to tie Warnock to Fidel Castro, pointing to the late Cuban dictator’s appearance at a New York church where Warnock worked 25 years ago.

“Now, you know, 25 years later, one of the pastors of that church wants to be the U.S. senator from Georgia.” Rubio said. “So, all that reminds me of is this: it’s true, to be fair, not all Democrats are socialists. But all the socialists are Democrats.”

A spokesperson for Warnock noted that the reverend was a youth pastor at the New York church at the time of Castro’s visit and was not responsible for the decision to bring in the Cuban leader.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonGOP senators say Warren nomination would divide Republicans Republicans can – and must – ensure a peaceful transfer of power The Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden MORE (R-Ark.) took to Twitter on Wednesday to surface a 2002 article from The Baltimore Sun reporting that Warnock had been arrested for allegedly obstructing a police investigation into suspected child abuse at a church-run camp in Maryland.

“If a Republican helped run a camp for children that was investigated for child abuse – and then was arrested for trying to block the investigation – the media would be asking a lot of questions,” Tillis tweeted.

Warnock was not a suspect in the abuse, and the obstruction charge was later dismissed, with a prosecutor noting at the time that his arrest was the result of a miscommunication with law enforcement.

The race between Loeffler and Warnock is one of two in Georgia that will help determine the balance of power in the Senate.

Sen. David Perdue David PerdueThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden wins Arizona, confers with Dem leaders; Trump tweets Mark Cuban asks voters to ‘reconsider’ donating to Georgia run-off elections Trump retreats from public eye in post-election fight MORE (R-Ga.) is set to face off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in another runoff election on Jan. 5 after neither candidate cleared the 50-percent threshold required to win the general election outright.

The GOP will enter the next Congress with 50 seats in the upper chamber, while Democrats so far have 48. That means Democrats will have to defeat both Loeffler and Perdue in the January runoffs if they hope to have a controlling vote in the Senate after President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: New York won’t receive COVID-19 vaccine immediately Biden considering Yellen as possible Treasury secretary: report Obama hits Trump for refusing to concede, says there’s ‘no legal basis’ for challenges MORE is sworn in next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both parties are poised to deploy their top political talents ahead of the runoffs.

Biden, who currently leads President Trump by about 14,000 votes in Georgia, has indicated that his campaign will do “anything we can” to help Ossoff and Warnock, and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has earned praise for helping turn out the vote for Biden in Georgia, is already turning her attention to the runoffs. Vice President Pence, meanwhile, is expected to travel to Georgia next week to boost Perdue and Loeffler.

Warnock’s campaign has been expecting the attacks on him to ramp up. In his first ad of his runoff campaign, he warned that the GOP would go after him for transgressions as minor as stepping “on a crack in the sidewalk.”

“Get ready, Georgia. The negative ads are coming,” Warnock says in the 30-second spot released last week, just two days after the general election. “Kelly Loeffler doesn’t want to talk about why she’s for getting rid of health care in the middle of a pandemic, so she’s going to try to scare you with lies about me.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

