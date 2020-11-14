https://www.dailywire.com/news/sacramento-bee-rips-newsom-for-attending-ritzy-multi-family-birthday-dinner-layers-of-bad-judgment

The Sacramento Bee editorial board ripped into Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) after it was reported that he attended a multi-family dinner in early November, the kind of event he has encouraged Californians to avoid amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Saturday editorial, the board accused Newsom of engaging in “layers of bad judgement,” pointing to the exorbitant cost of the meal — typically hundreds of dollars per person — and the fact that the event was a birthday dinner for an adviser who is also a partner at a lobbying firm.

Finally, there’s the stunning hypocrisy. Newsom and the First Partner eschewed state public health guidelines to dine with friends at a time when the governor has asked families to scale back Thanksgiving plans. News of Newsom’s fancy feast spread like wildfire on social media and was trending on Twitter Friday afternoon. Newsom’s haute cuisine hypocrisy is a disaster for the state’s efforts to get Californians to understand the deadly threat of COVID-19. He just handed more ammunition to Republican leaders who have decried the state’s emergency shutdowns of restaurants, gyms and churches. If the governor can eat out with friends — and if his children can attend their expensive school — why must everyone else sacrifice?

California Republicans promptly pointed out the hypocrisy of Newsom attending the birthday dinner, such as state Republican Senate Leader Shannon Grove, who drew parallels to the governor’s decision to send his children to in-person private schools.

“First he sends his children to in-person private school while attacking school choice and keeping public schools closed throughout CA…. Now he attends a private gathering while telling Californians to do otherwise,” tweeted Grove.

Newsom told the Los Angeles Times in a statement that he and his wife “should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner,” although he maintained that they took safety precautions, including those outlined by the restaurant.

“This was a small, intimate, 12-person dinner held outdoors with family and a few close friends to celebrate a 50th birthday,” a spokesperson for Jason Kinney, the advisor who is also a partner at a lobbying firm, told the Los Angeles Times. “The restaurant was open for normal dining, consistent with state and county health guidance. All of the restaurant safety protocols were adhered to — and the guests followed those protocols.”

The Sacramento Bee editorial board concluded its scathing critique of Newsom by suggesting that he should consider serving as a one-term governor if he fails to change.

Two years into his first term, and nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Newsom still can’t get his act together. If Newsom can’t get his head into the game, perhaps he should make this governor thing a one-term affair and leave the job open for someone with a desire to lead.

