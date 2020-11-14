https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/scytl-company-website-crashes-company-reportedly-released-statement-refuting-reports-us-raid-germany/

On Friday Rep. Louie Gohmert told Chris Salcedo on Newsmax that people on the ground in Germany report that Scytl, which hosted elections data improperly through Spain, was raided by a large US ARMY force and their servers were seized in Frankfurt.

The video went viral.

Trump Attorney Lin Wood tweeted this out.

Our intel source said there was truth to the report.
But earlier today Scytl reportedly said the alleged reports were not true.

Scytl released a statement on Saturday refuting the story.

Then their website crashed.

Currently (9:15 ET Saturday AM) you cannot access the website.
It crashed.

It’s not a very good sign when an “Elections Solutions” website crashes.

And their motto is “We Power Elections” — maybe not!

Here is the Scytl statement — from what we gathered on the internet.
If this is not accurate we will update when the site goes back up.

Fact Checking Regarding US Elections: Debunking Fake News
November 13, 2020 | General

Following several erroneous statements that have been published in digital and social media, Scytl would like to clarify the following:

The technologies implemented by Scytl in the US are both hosted and managed within the US, by a local subsidiary, SOE Software, based in Tampa, Florida.

We do not tabulate, tally or count votes in the US

We do not provide voting machines in the US

We did not provide online voting to US jurisdictions for the US elections.

We do not have servers or offices in Frankfurt

The US army has not seized anything from Scytl in Barcelona, Frankfurt or anywhere else

We are not owned by George Soros and have never been connected to him

We are not tied to Smartmatic, SGO, Dominion or Indra

We have no ties with Russia either

