https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/scytl-company-website-crashes-company-reportedly-released-statement-refuting-reports-us-raid-germany/

On Friday Rep. Louie Gohmert told Chris Salcedo on Newsmax that people on the ground in Germany report that Scytl, which hosted elections data improperly through Spain, was raided by a large US ARMY force and their servers were seized in Frankfurt.

The video went viral.

Trump Attorney Lin Wood tweeted this out.

Biden & his criminal cronies are not going to sleep well tonight. Well, Biden might because he probably forgot the name Scytl. His co-conspirators know name well. They also know the name Paragon, company which purchased Scytl in 10/20. Every will be revealed.#FightBack https://t.co/AxYVSqjaIs — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 14, 2020

TRENDING: SHOCKING EXCLUSIVE: WE CAUGHT THEM! Pennsylvania Results Show a Statistically Impossible Pattern Behind Biden’s Steal! WE CAUGHT THEM!

Our intel source said there was truth to the report.

But earlier today Scytl reportedly said the alleged reports were not true.

Scytl released a statement on Saturday refuting the story.

Then their website crashed.

Currently (9:15 ET Saturday AM) you cannot access the website.

It crashed.

It’s not a very good sign when an “Elections Solutions” website crashes.

And their motto is “We Power Elections” — maybe not!

Here is the Scytl statement — from what we gathered on the internet.

If this is not accurate we will update when the site goes back up.

Fact Checking Regarding US Elections: Debunking Fake News

November 13, 2020 | General Following several erroneous statements that have been published in digital and social media, Scytl would like to clarify the following: The technologies implemented by Scytl in the US are both hosted and managed within the US, by a local subsidiary, SOE Software, based in Tampa, Florida. We do not tabulate, tally or count votes in the US We do not provide voting machines in the US We did not provide online voting to US jurisdictions for the US elections. We do not have servers or offices in Frankfurt The US army has not seized anything from Scytl in Barcelona, Frankfurt or anywhere else We are not owned by George Soros and have never been connected to him We are not tied to Smartmatic, SGO, Dominion or Indra We have no ties with Russia either

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

