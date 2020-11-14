https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/seattle-commish-sees-racism-everywhere/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘I won’t answer because it will shock the electorate’…
October 8, 2020
The way Kamala giggles at the end is so disturbing…
November 7, 2020
COVID FASCISM — Maryland man sentenced to ONE YEAR in prison for throwing 2 outdoor parties at his home…
September 28, 2020
DETROIT LEAKS EXPOSED — The voter fraud plan to steal Michigan…
October 23, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy