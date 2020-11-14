https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rick-scott-covid-19-quarantine-senate/2020/11/14/id/997072

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Saturday he is self-quarantining after coming into contact with a person who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Scott, the former Florida governor, tweeted he tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday morning and was feeling no symptoms:

“After arriving in Florida last night, I came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID. I was tested this morning and the result was negative. I have no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, I will be immediately quarantining.”

Scott’s announcement comes while he is taking on an expanded role as head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, and as his state and others are seeing growing spikes in coronavirus cases and deaths, The Hill reported.

Several Republican senators as well as President Donald Trump, have tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year, including Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Bill Cassidy R-La., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

This is Scott’s second time to self-quarantine, reports WKMG in Orlando. Back in March, when Florida began reporting COVID-19 cases, Scott quarantined himself after attending an event in Miami with a member of the Brazilian Embassy, who had later tested positive for the disease.

