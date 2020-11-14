https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/14/seriously-the-hill-reports-on-far-right-groups-planning-dc-rallies-for-president-trump-as-tensions-grow/

The only reason you haven’t heard CNN and the rest reporting on what a super-spreader event Saturday’s Million MAGA March was is that they’d have to cover it and give an honest assessment of the size.

Not one fire. Not one looted store. This is what a peaceful protest looks like. This is what a united America 🇺🇸 looks like! #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/Z8qOlW65YH — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) November 14, 2020

Sadly, America is not united, and those who will never be happy with anything were out in force harassing and assaulting Trump supporters as they made their way back from the march to their hotels — where they were harassed some more.

It’s not that there was no coverage of the event; The Hill, for example, posted a story on how far-right groups were planning pro-Trump rallies “as tensions grow.” As tensions grow? Leftists have been rioting in Portland since late May.

Far-right groups plan DC rallies for Trump as tensions grow https://t.co/rZiYjzzSD8 pic.twitter.com/f1dCejqYmx — The Hill (@thehill) November 14, 2020

Here’s a taste of The Hill’s coverage leading up to the event, though they tweeted a link to it after the fact:

A wide array of far-right groups and Trump supporters are planning to descend on the nation’s capital Saturday amid heightened tensions over the results of the presidential election. The mix of demonstrators gathering in downtown Washington, D.C., where they’ll be met with counterprotesters, is sparking fears that the events could turn violent. … Organizers and right-wing media figures, along with the White House officials, have predicted a massive turnout, though similar events during Trump’s presidency have fizzled out. … Supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory — who believe in the baseless claim that Trump is working to expose a child-eating cabal of elites in the media and Democratic politics — have also said they will be joining the main rally.

QAnon is real, but as Joe Biden said at the debates, Antifa is “just an idea.”

This is what they report. https://t.co/euRdi1zoRB — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 14, 2020

Hey Liars. The Trump rally was 💯% UNTIL Antifa & BLM showed up & THEY started punching women & children in the face. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 14, 2020

Even though it’s the far left groups causing harm. Do some actual reporting — n² 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇮🇹 (@neunate) November 14, 2020

And BLM attack elderly people — Moncho (@RamonMontana16) November 14, 2020

Care to follow up with what’s happening right now? Guess not. — klarson (@kglarson) November 14, 2020

It is disgusting… what is now happening — Not “Mini Mike” (@M_K1977) November 15, 2020

More like “Antifa threatens and beats up Trump supporters as tensions grow”. — Justin Warren (@Futurechaser24) November 14, 2020

BLM and Antifa a beating down kids and old people, where’s your coverage of that? — Joatmon (@swc24601) November 15, 2020

This is gaslighting, the left are the ones causing trouble. — Scott 🎸🇺🇸 (@SharkyGuitar) November 14, 2020

This is a near-perfect example of gaslighting. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) November 14, 2020

“far right” notice they NEVER say “far left” never. think why that is. — Vector (@v9885524484) November 15, 2020

How far right they are? When you use the far left as standard. Most of us are far right right now. — P. L. (@Paul3311) November 14, 2020

I’m Brazilian and it’s amazing how you defend leftist extremists who burn and plunder churches, rob people, assault people, plunder public property and plunder stores. — Weintraub on fire (@Weintraubonfire) November 14, 2020

Let’s see…BLM/Antifa assaulting peaceful people who don’t agree with them..trying to forcefully suppress all opposition…sounds a lot like fascism to me…. — E.C. (@ec1873) November 14, 2020

BLM is beating up children but you don’t cover it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 14, 2020

How about the BLM people who are already there beating people up? — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) November 14, 2020

Now cover the multiple attacks on peaceful TRUMP supporters by Antifa and BLM — Hud (@WizardHud) November 14, 2020

Do you see what BLM and ANTIFA are doing right now? — JD (@JohnnyChainlink) November 14, 2020

Those are considered “mostly peaceful.” Gotta learn the media lingo. — President-Elect Rick Holman (@RHLiberty) November 14, 2020

Garbage media. Where’s footage of Antifa knocking people out from sucker punching them from behind? Who pays you to shill for liberals? — Michael (@YEG_Michael_J) November 15, 2020

Oh…I get it. You haven’t seen the videos of BLM & Antifa assaulting old people, women and children. Got it. — Twisting In The Wind (@InTwisting) November 14, 2020

Would you like to report on the Antifa protesters beating Trump supporters? They have absolutely no regard for the children and elderly. No regard for human life. — New Wave (@NewWaveGOP) November 14, 2020

Weird, I’ve just watched 20 videos of Antifa and BLM supporters attacking older people, couples, families and other vulnerable people they can find. — Greenmantle39 (@Greenmantle39) November 14, 2020

Not gonna report on all the attacks on Trump supporters at these events? Oh, I forgot, you have zero journalistic integrity… — Ciara Skywalker (Miss President Elect) (@thefinalbigboss) November 14, 2020

You gotta be kidding me 😡😡😡 Peaceful Trump supporters are being assaulted and robbed in the streets and this is what you report on? — KD (@always4life1016) November 14, 2020

The media is fake. They are doing a disservice to the American people by not properly reporting on the far left violence in DC today. Antifa and BLM are terrorist organizations. — John Smith (New) 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) November 14, 2020

Almost makes me think they are complicit, it is mind boggling. — First Thessalonian (@Me18029817) November 14, 2020

There are no tensions and these people are not far right. — Shelley (@Theshells1111) November 14, 2020

They call peaceful rallies “far right”. pic.twitter.com/C2hpdqkHsI — President-elect Luis Munoz Marin Salazar (@luismen1991) November 14, 2020

A lot of “Far Right” people out there: pic.twitter.com/io3KdGwdNB — President-Elect Jabreakit Jubawdit (@kaycw4) November 14, 2020

Far-right? This was hundreds of thousands of people. If we are all far right now then so be it. — Dissident 214873. (@BradLangShow) November 15, 2020

