For days, anarchist and anti-fascist groups planned counterprotests to “overwhelm” Trump supporters at the Million MAGA March on Saturday. A group of counterprotesters were carrying signs that said, “Punch MAGA in the face.” Some counterprotesters became violent, and footage from the Million MAGA March shows several Trump supporters being attacked. One Trump supporter was brutally knocked out.

The mood was mostly festive at the Million MAGA March for the first few hours with exuberant chants of “U-S-A!,” Stop the steal,” and “Trump 2020!”

(Content Warning: Graphic video)

However, there were outbreaks of violence as more anti-Trump agitators assembled in Washington, D.C. A female Trump supporter was punched in the back of the head when she wasn’t looking as seen in footage captured by photojournalist Savanah Hernandez.

A man was reportedly attacked by a “man in black bloc at a counter-protest march.” The victim appears visibly dazed from the assault and his head is bleeding.

An anti-Trump assailant also punched another Trump supporter in the back of the head. Video from field reporter Jorge Ventura shows a mob of people attacking a man, landing several sucker punches. Then one attacker winds up and punches him in the head from behind, knocking him unconscious. As the man lay motionless on the ground, several counterprotesters stepped on his body. The man’s face was covered in blood.

Protesters stole a Gadsden flag and were sharpening the wooden flagpole, according to independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager.

Black bloc vandals attempted to open the door of Jeep with Trump supporters inside, then attempted to smash the car windows. As the vehicle drove away, it appears that they hurled a golf ball at the car in a video taken by Drew Hernandez.

BlazeTV host Elijah Schaffer was reporting from the Million MAGA March, where there were “multiple arrests after anti-Trump protesters assaulted a group of MAGA supporters.”

BLM and apparent anti-fascist supporters attacked a multiracial family with three small children at Million MAGA March.

