“I’m going to release the Kraken…I’m going to expose every one of them”
Earlier tonight with Lou Dobbs — The base is fired up about this one
Release the Kraken: @SidneyPowell1 vows to expose the Silicon Valley and left-wing corporations that are using their power to help Democrats steal the election from @realDonaldTrump. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/EPJSfUZqM2
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 13, 2020
