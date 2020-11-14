https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/stabbing-reported-dc-proud-boys-antifa-clash-streets-nations-capital/

One person was reported to have been stabbed in clashes between Antifa and the Proud Boys in downtown Washington, D.C. Saturday night. The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The clashes came after Antifa staged multiple attacks in the early evening on Trump supporters, including children, the elderly and Black Trump supporters, after the Million MAGA March had dispersed.

Image of stabbing scene via Darcy Spencer/Twitter.

Rumors are going around about the incident, but there is no firm reporting on which side, Antifa or Proud Boys, did the stabbing.

Excerpt from WRC-TV report:

…One person was stabbed when a fight broke out between two large groups at 10th Street and New York Avenue NW about 8:30 p.m., a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS said. Medics took the person with critical injuries to a trauma center, the spokesperson said. Fire officials said the fight was related to the ongoing protests. Authorities have not given any information yet about a possible suspect in the stabbing. D.C. police said they have responded to numerous reports of fights between protesters downtown.

Fight between two large groups at 10th Street and New York Avenue Northwest resulted in a stabbing.

Police are responding to multiple reports of fights between far right and far left protesters around Downtown Washington tonight. pic.twitter.com/qgXpgmPpdl — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) November 15, 2020

DC Fire & EMS transported an adult male stabbing victim from New York Ave NW & 11th St NW to a local trauma center. The call came in at 8:30pm. — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) November 15, 2020

There is video of an alleged switchblade knife being taken from a female Black Lives Matter terrorist who had reportedly been knocked out by Proud Boys.

Here is a pro Trump marcher taking a knife from an apprehended BLM female protester. pic.twitter.com/8NLwGy6uCC — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) November 15, 2020

A female BLM/ Antifa protester had a switchblade knife that was taken from her after she was knocked out by Proud Boys. pic.twitter.com/i2MHSrHzdi — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) November 15, 2020

Video shows the Proud Boys talking about “cleaning up the city tonight” and chanting, “F*** Antifa!”

“We’re not done cleaning the city tonight, let’s go.” The Proud Boys, along with a group of several hundred Trump supporters, prepare to mobilize here tonight #DC #MarchForTrump #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/1howLvbbh3 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 15, 2020

Videos of fights between Antifa and the Proud Boys:

All out brawl between Proud Boys and Antifa in the streets of DC. pic.twitter.com/dIp1aNfyGV — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) November 15, 2020

Moments Ago: Antifa & Proud Boys CLASH in DC pic.twitter.com/SALSSDgUKf — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) November 15, 2020

DC: Proud Boys absolutely MOP Antifa with the floor in response to Antifa causing anarchy in the streets attacking Trump Supporters pic.twitter.com/PFbKzlODNO — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020

Earlier on the day, before the Antifa-Black Lives Matter attacks began, there were a reported ten arrests.

JUST IN: DC Police confirm 10 arrests at today’s Million MAGA March, Stop the Steal rallies:

4 people for Firearm Violations

2 people for Simple Assault

1 person for No Permit

1 person for Assault on a Police Officer

2 people for Affray/Disorderly: @TomLynch_, @nbcwashington https://t.co/Ne8OoVlAOC — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 14, 2020

UPDATE on arrests:

UPDATE FROM MAYOR BOWSER’S OFFICE: As of 9:45pm, there have been 20 arrests. There are two injured MPD officers. Additionally, there was one adult male victim with multiple stab wounds. 7 guns recovered. https://t.co/nuFF8DInhg — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) November 15, 2020

