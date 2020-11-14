https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/state-legislatures-arent-going-to-flip-the-vote/
About The Author
Related Posts
Don jr is ready to fight!
November 7, 2020
Mark Cuban radical proposal…
September 24, 2020
Female patriot singlehandedly stops Bernie speech…
October 6, 2020
Arizona tv station picks up ‘sharpie ballot’ controversy…
November 4, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy