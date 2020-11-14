https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/4869571/

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – Tens of thousands of American truck drivers halted their work on Veteran’s Day, demanding that the nation’s truckers and blue collar workers be respected in what they’re terming the “Stop the Tires” movement.

The original Stop the Tires Facebook group has collected more than 60,000 members in just a few days, before facing left-wing censorship from Facebook oligarch Mark Zuckerberg.

The organizer of the #StopTheTires movement, truck driver Jeremy Rewoldt, has described the impromptu movement as an act of protest against Joe Biden’s plans to eliminate the use of fracking in America. He also cited pervasive crime tolerated in left-wing Democrat cities as a threat to the nation’s truckers.

