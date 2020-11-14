https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/13/no-recount-pennsylvania-secretary-of-commonwealth-kathy-boockvar-2020-election/

Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said Friday that she will not be ordering a recount in the state for the 2020 presidential election.

Boockvar’s office released a statement saying Boockvar “has determined that she will not be ordering a recount and recanvass of the election returns in the counties, as no statewide candidate was defeated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast,” NBC Politics reported.

Biden won Pennsylvania Saturday morning, putting him above the 270 electoral college vote threshold needed to win the presidency.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)

