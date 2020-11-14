https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/cnn-jim-acosta-calls-president-trump-another-crackpot-internet/

CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta called President Trump “another crackpot on the Internet” in a report on Anderson Cooper 360 Friday night. Acosta was reporting on Trump’s Rose Garden address earlier Friday in which the President announced 20 million Americans would be vaccinated in December against the COVID-19 China coronavirus thanks to the administration’s Operation Warp Speed program for vaccine development.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST:…The President is doing everything he can to sabotage their efforts, of course. And sadly, that is one thing the President is doing that really does matter right now.

More now from our chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta. So Jim, this was the first time we’ve actually seen President Trump in over a week, first time I’ve seen him talk about COVID in a while.

His loss was further solidified today. The legal battles are falling apart. When is the inevitable going to happen?

JIM ACOSTA, CNN CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, he was pretending in this Rose Garden press conference as if there’s some sort of way for him to get back into the White House come January 20th. That’s not going to happen.

He was even talking at some point about how he is not going to let this country go into a lockdown, but then proceeded to talk about whatever the next administration will do, almost catching himself acknowledging that Joe Biden will be taking the keys to the Oval Office on January 20th.

I will tell you, Anderson, I talked to a White House adviser earlier today who said listen, the President is unlikely to ever concede this race, but will likely exit the stage on January 20th as expected.

That is the plan at this point, according to this adviser. And this adviser went on to compare the President to the 1991 Detroit Pistons, who famously refused to shake hands with the Chicago Bulls who beat them in the in the playoffs that year went on to win the NBA championship.

This adviser said the President just enjoys being the bad boy and is going to continue to do that.

But putting that to the side, Anderson, what was sad about what we saw on the Rose Garden today, the President didn’t take questions. He almost seemed to be out there to soothe his damaged ego. But he was talking about the situation in New York.

He was talking about the pandemic as if his policies are going to have some sort of effect on all of this after January 20th, when of course, that’s just not the case. And he has been tweeting this evening, you know, talking about how he has won this state and that state.

We have to pay attention to those tweets now, Anderson because he is the President. But after January 20th, he just goes back to being another crackpot on the internet.

COOPER: Jim Acosta. Appreciate it, at the White House tonight.