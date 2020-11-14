https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/14/this-is-extremely-dangerous-to-our-democracy-james-woods-tweets-video-showing-the-memo-has-gone-out/

We’re pretty sure this video was initially uploaded in 2018 by the Ted Cruz-owned sports website, Deadspin, but it’s making the rounds Saturday night and it’s just as timely as ever. We’re not sure what President Trump said in April of 2018 for Sinclair Broadcasting to send out this script, but it could just as easily be about the media’s “fact-checking” of voting irregularities in the 2020 election.

We think left-leaning Deadspin was trying to make a point about how “conservative” Sinclair had “turned its news anchors into soldiers in Trump’s war on the media,” but it’s good to look at this through fresh eyes after seeing Fox News’ coverage on election night.

Amazing.

Absolutely.

