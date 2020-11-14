https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/14/this-is-extremely-dangerous-to-our-democracy-james-woods-tweets-video-showing-the-memo-has-gone-out/

We’re pretty sure this video was initially uploaded in 2018 by the Ted Cruz-owned sports website, Deadspin, but it’s making the rounds Saturday night and it’s just as timely as ever. We’re not sure what President Trump said in April of 2018 for Sinclair Broadcasting to send out this script, but it could just as easily be about the media’s “fact-checking” of voting irregularities in the 2020 election.

We think left-leaning Deadspin was trying to make a point about how “conservative” Sinclair had “turned its news anchors into soldiers in Trump’s war on the media,” but it’s good to look at this through fresh eyes after seeing Fox News’ coverage on election night.

Amazing.

The “Sinclair-owned Affiliates”. — I Am Xristosdomini (@xristosdomini) November 14, 2020

All Sinclair owned TV stations in that clip.

Sinclair is the 2nd largest owner of TV stations behind Nexstar Broadcasting. — 🅵🅸🆃🆉🆈 🇺🇸 (@Odetics) November 14, 2020

Near as I can tell, these are all @WeAreSinclair stations and they directed their news rooms to read this quite awhile back. The Local 12 station, for instance, features anchor Rob Braun who retired in 2019. — CT Miller (@BiliousBuddhist) November 14, 2020

Bonus points to the prompter puppets who added hand emphasis and breath draws/ramp downs during key words to drive it home. #rowofcabbages — Kris Cook (@Accufinger) November 14, 2020

Operation Mockingbird (CIA) — CryptoHoopty☣ (@CryptoHoopty) November 14, 2020

Brainwashing — Tasha Yoseph (@tasha_yoseph) November 14, 2020

This just confirms that MSM is “extremely dangerous to our democracy”. — Elisa 🇺🇸ONLY LEGAL VOTES COUNT🇺🇸 (@Elisa_freedom) November 14, 2020

That’s damn indoctrination and attempted brainwashing 🤦‍♂️ — Jonate73 (@jonate73) November 14, 2020

Scripted and in concert! — WeaponReady (@weapon_readyVET) November 14, 2020

Sounds like propaganda to me… — The Pursuit of Happiness Shall Not Be Infringed (@0123missy) November 14, 2020

Stunning — Frank Sweeney (@Mrmullenhead) November 14, 2020

Chilling — Mayumi Inocencio (@InocencioMayumi) November 14, 2020

Parrots repeating the same lines from the mainstream teleprompter. — abdesam 🇵🇦🇬🇧🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@arlene8022) November 14, 2020

I almost think that was coordinated. — The Keto Kid (@michael89508084) November 14, 2020

They all got the same memo…😂😂😂 — Rev Theresa (@twigsally) November 14, 2020

Why does mainstream media report the exact same thing, at the same time, in the same order using the exact same words? Just 3 news agencies: – Reuters

– Associated Press (AP)

– AFP Reuters, AP, AFP are left leaning, biased and a propaganda tool of the globalist establishment. pic.twitter.com/iGeFeDb0fx — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) November 14, 2020

This is amazing! Like one big Teleprompter. Who can we trust anymore? — Karen Kelley (Jumonville) (@karenakelley55) November 14, 2020

If you didn’t believe in some larger force controllin the #MSM, this video will change your mind. I wonder who wrote the script? What appears to be “independent” news stations, many are, in fact, controlled by a few corporations. Who controls the corporations? It’s not a secret. — Joseph Mollick (@JosephMollick) November 14, 2020

Wow it’s almost like every “news media organization” is being manipulated by the same person/people. That can’t be a thing though right? — Adam ✝️🇺🇸 (@adam_antill) November 14, 2020

A “free press” that follows a script rather than having any individual thought. THAT is what “is extremely dangerous to our democracy.” — Ron Franklin (@RonaldBFranklin) November 14, 2020

Spoon fed from the top. And people believe it. Smdh — Stella Garrett (@watching_skies) November 14, 2020

One writer and a very large email address book. — Jack Yeaple 🇺🇸 (@JackYeaple) November 14, 2020

To think that we pay for that soap opera… — Juliana (@juliana_monty) November 14, 2020

The Sinclair Borg Ship — Mad (@mad4world) November 14, 2020

I believe this is an older video from a few years ago. Still accurate today if so — Dustin Straight (@Carnage2469) November 14, 2020

Absolutely.

