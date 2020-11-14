https://justthenews.com/world/top-al-qaeda-member-reportedly-killed-august-israelis-behest-us?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Israeli operatives in August reportedly killed a top al-Qaeda member in Tehran, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Washington Post, which cited an unnamed senior American official, reported that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah and his daughter were both killed in an attack executed by Israelis but at the behest of U.S. officials.

“The United States located Masri, and Israel coordinated the operation with the CIA, according to the official,” the Post noted.

Tehran has pushed back against the report, according to the outlet, which noted: “Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement Saturday denying the report and the presence of any al-Qaeda members in Iran, accusing the United States and Israel of trying ‘to draw a link between Iran and such groups through falsification and the leakage of fabricated information to the media.’ “

The al-Qaeda operative, who reportedly was the terror group’s second-in-command, is still included by the FBI among a group of “Most Wanted Terrorists.”

