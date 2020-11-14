https://bigleaguepolitics.com/what-a-mess-charles-koch-regrets-funding-the-tea-party-movement-because-it-may-have-fueled-the-rise-of-donald-trump/

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has betrayed President Donald Trump by reportedly refusing to fire disgraced cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs.

The New York Post issued the report on Friday explaining Wolf’s pathetic and disloyal behavior against the president and the U.S. Republic. A White House official told the post that it was definitely Trump who made the order to Wolf that he has refused to carry out.

“Honestly, it was the president saying, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s giving me grief before the election and now he’s saying there’s nothing wrong in the world?’” the official said.

“Chad was asked by the president to fire Anonymous’ best friend and he’s refusing,” the official added. “He is not managing his agency, but that should not surprise anyone because he is a [former DHS Secretary Kirstjen] Nielsen lackey.”

Krebs has effectively joined the Democrat vote steal by denying the extreme electoral irregularities that have plagued the nation since last week’s disputed election. Wolf has refused to get rid of this man, showing where he stands during this crucial period.

Big League Politics has reported about Wolf’s suspect behavior in the past, warning that he could be another fifth column working to undermine the Trump administration’s “America First” agenda:

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is the latest Trump administration official to fold to the left-wing narrative to demonize white people, claiming that so-called “white supremacist extremists” are the real terrorist threat, and refusing to name ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter as the top domestic terror threats in the U.S. “White supremacist extremists, from a lethality standpoint over the last two years, particularly when you look at 2018 and 2019, are certainly the most persistent and lethal threat when we talk about domestic violent extremists,” Wolf said while addressing senators – citing no figures to back his assertion up. In addition to peddling deep state nonsense against white people, Wolf also parroted talking points about how the evil Rooskies are going to interfere in this election. He claimed that “Russia looks to denigrate former Vice President Biden” and that they are undermining U.S. elections. He seemed to give Iran and China a pass when addressing those hostile nations though… The president’s administration has been subverted and is working to demonize white people for the globalists. The systemic hatred against white people is rising, and the Department of Homeland Security is fanning the flames of this hatred with nonsense.

The line in the sand has been drawn. Wolf has put himself on the wrong side of this struggle. He will not be remembered among the American patriots who stood and fought when it mattered most.

