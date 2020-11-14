https://thehill.com/homenews/news/525982-trump-drives-by-supporters-showing-up-for-dc-march

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump: New York won’t receive COVID-19 vaccine immediately Biden considering Yellen as possible Treasury secretary: report Trump puts Giuliani in charge of election lawsuits: report MORE made an early appearance Saturday at the “Million MAGA March” held in his honor in Washington, D.C., with a throng of supporters cheering him on.

Trump stayed in his car but drove slowly past the crowd, waving at supporters. March-goers chanted “USA, USA” as the president’s motorcade approached, with many chasing after him, trying to snap photos.

MOMENTS AGO: Trump supporters rush to see the president’s motorcade driving by. pic.twitter.com/h0brs4gfC0 — The Hill (@thehill) November 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald J Trump just drove by at the Million Maga March!!! pic.twitter.com/kAb7p7t7is — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020

The president hinted at an appearance Friday, writing on Twitter, “Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had predicted the march would be “quite large.”

Many pro-Trump groups including Stop the Steal DC are participating in the march, which is expected to draw thousands of people to The District.

Supporters of far-right groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are also expected to attend rallies in the nation’s capital on Saturday.

People have been documenting their trip to D.C. for the march, with people coming from across the country to demonstrate on the president’s behalf.

At LAX, headed to DC. We had a large group of people who were all headed to the Million MAGA March. Even two of the flight attendants are Trump supporters! DC, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/qY2IZQBJzd — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) November 13, 2020

A counter-protest dubbed “F— MAGA” by All Out DC is scheduled to occur nearby.

The pro-Trump march takes place a week after major news outlets projected that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: New York won’t receive COVID-19 vaccine immediately Biden considering Yellen as possible Treasury secretary: report Obama hits Trump for refusing to concede, says there’s ‘no legal basis’ for challenges MORE would win the presidency after surpassing Trump in the vote count in several key states.

Trump has not conceded and has taken legal action in several states, demanding recounts and investigations into ballot irregularities, though his team has face several setbacks in court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

