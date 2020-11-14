https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-stacey-abrams-democrat-recount/2020/11/14/id/997050

Georgia Democrat operative Stacey Abrams effectively placed a preemptive block of signature verification on ballots in Georgia’s hand recount, President Donald Trump lamented Saturday.

Trump tweeted:

“The Consent Decree signed by the Georgia Secretary of State, with the approval of Governor @BrianKempGA, at the urging of @staceyabrams, makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, etc. They knew they were going to cheat. Must expose real signatures!”

Continuing in an ensuing tweet:

“….What are they trying to hide. They know, and so does everyone else. EXPOSE THE CRIME!”

Abrams is credited with a massive grassroots campaign to help Joe Biden pickup hundreds of thousands of votes in Georgia, registering new Democrat voters.

Former national security adviser Susan Rice tweeted Nov. 4:

“Either way this goes in Georgia, we owe @staceyabrams our greatest gratitude and respect. Rarely does one person deserve such disproportionate credit for major progress and change.”

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., is working for Trump, his campaign, and the Republican National Committee to challenge the hand recount in Georgia, having already called out GOP Gov. Kemp and GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“One of the things we have got to start talking about is the fact in Georgia you have several problems,” Collins told Newsmax TV‘s “John Bachman Now” on Friday. “No. 1 is that you don’t have voter ID on the actual absentee ballot itself, so once its separated from the envelope, you don’t know where that vote is, whether it was a valid or invalid, or if it gets put into the system, then you can’t trace it because no voter ID on it.

“No. 2: we gave away the signature verifications in many ways when the secretary of state put together a consent decree with the Democrats, Stacey Abrams’ group, that really, in essence, gutted our verification process. That’s also got to be readdressed as well.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

