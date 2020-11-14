https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/11/14/trump-lawyer-says-shes-about-to-release-the-kraken-im-going-to-expose-every-one-of-them-996267

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor and member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, said Friday night his campaign has collected a mountain of evidence revealing widespread election fraud linked to Dominion Voter Systems software.

In an interview with Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs, Powell said the company’s software was initially created to “produce altered results” in Venezuelan elections in favor of the late left-wing leader Hugo Chavez but has since been exported to other countries for the purpose of stealing elections, including in the United States.

“I can hardly wait to put forth all the evidence we have collected on Dominion,” she said, adding that the software was funded by money from Venezuela and Cuba.

“China has a role in it also. So if you wanna talk about foreign interference, we certainly have it now,” she continued.

Powell said that the campaign is in possession of “staggering” statistical evidence and witness testimony, including one person who was an eyewitness to the ballot theft in at least one of Chavez’s races who saw some of the same things happening in the early hours following Election Day last week.

“As soon as the states shut down on Election Night and stopped counting, those are the states where the most egregious problems occurred,” said Powell, who went on to claim that the Trump campaign is also uncovering evidence regarding “the financial interests” of some governors and secretaries of state “who actually bought into the Dominion systems.”

While acknowledging Powell’s claims, Dobbs went on to note that the Trump campaign is running out of time to present its evidence in court as the December date for choosing electors is fast approaching.

Powell responded that she hoped states allegedly involved in fraud wouldn’t be “stupid enough” to certify “hundreds of thousands of votes” she says were altered by the Dominion software.

A so-called “glitch” in Dominion Voting Systems software discovered last week in one Michigan county allegedly switched some 6,000 votes from Trump to Democratic rival Joe Biden, leading state Republican senators to demand a full audit of all ballots by Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the state Board of Canvassers.

“President Trump won this election in a landslide,” Powell asserted. “It’s going to be irrefutable. Patriots are coming forward every day, all day, faster than we can collect their information.”

She went on to note that voting machines in various states were updated with software either the night before the election or on the day of the election, which is highly irregular given that machines are supposed to be pre-certified by state election officials.

“We’ve got statistical evidence of just hundreds of thousands of votes just being put in and replicated,” she said, calling for “a massive criminal investigation” she says will “affect millions of voters and elections.”

Dobbs then asked if the FBI and Justice Department were investigating the allegations of fraud, but Powell said she didn’t know.

She did say, however, that over the years even Democrats have reported alleged problems with Dominion systems over the years, “but nobody’s done a blooming thing about it.”

“The people in the election security part of the Department of Homeland Security need to be fired yesterday,” Powell said, adding that FBI Director Christopher Wray should go as well.

She did say that the bureau has interviewed one whistleblower, but it was “to intimidate him and try to get him to change his truthful testimony,” adding that the FBI is still “infected with politics.”

“This is essentially a new American Revolution,” the attorney said. “And anybody who wants this country to remain free needs to step up right now.

“People need to come forward now and get on the right side of this issue and report the fraud they know existed in Dominion Voting Systems because that’s what it was created to do,” she said. “It was its sole original purpose, it has been used all over the world to defy the will of people who wanted freedom.”

Dobbs responded that Trump has been subjected to multiple efforts “to overthrow his presidency,” asking Powell if she believes that, based on her claims, the alleged vote alteration is just the latest attempt.

“Oh, absolutely,” she responded. “It’s been organized and conducted with the help of Silicon Valley people, the big tech companies, the social media companies, and even the media companies. And I’m going to release the Kraken.”

She added: “I’m going to expose every one of them.”

Latest posts by Jon Dougherty see all)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

