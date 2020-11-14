https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-supporter-attacked-cut-in-head-amid-million-maga-march-in-dc_3579067.html

A supporter of President Donald Trump was attacked in the District of Columbia amid the massive rally supporting the president.

“One of the Trump supporters was just assaulted by a man in black bloc at a counter-protest march. DC Police immediately came in,” independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager wrote in a Twitter post.

A video clip shared by Gutenschwager shows a man with blood on his face trying to stand up but falling on the ground.

Several police officers arrived immediately and circled around the victim.

It was the first report of violence against Trump supporters during the rally, attended by tens of thousands.

Reuters reporter Jonathan Landay said that the male was cut in his head by counter-protesters.

“Counter protesters attacked a Trump supporter outside Union Station, cutting his head. Paramedics treated him and he’s back on his feet,” Landay wrote in a Twitter post.

It’s unclear who the suspected attacker is and which group they belong to.

It’s reported that Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters are also marching in the District of Columbia.

There are several isolated attacks against Trump supporters reported and tension arose between “Million MAGA March” participants and the counter-protesters.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Epoch Times.

People participate in the “Million MAGA March” from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court in Washington on Nov. 14, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Massive crowds of people converged at Freedom Plaza in Washington on Saturday, joining other rallies around the country to show support for President Donald Trump and ask for fairness in the election process.

The participants marched to the U.S. Supreme Court holding signs that read “Stop the Steal,” “Make America Fair Again,” and “Trump 2020.” Before the start of the march, the crowd heard speeches from prominent Trump supporters including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell. Several other prominent figures including Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and former Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka were also on the speaking list.

Participants chanted slogans calling to “stop the steal,” which is also the name of the grassroots movement organizing the event in part. Organizer Ali Alexander told The Epoch Times in a previous interview that the events are a grassroots effort by a coalition of about a hundred activists and influencers to show “support for President Trump and fair elections and transparent counting.”

Similar events, although smaller in scale, were organized in around 50 other states on the same day.

People participate in the “Million MAGA March” from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court in Washington on Nov. 14, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump tweeted about the rallies on Nov. 13, saying it was heartwarming to “see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C.” The president’s motorcade drove by the event, giving two thumbs up to the participants.

Emel Akan and Omid Ghoreishi contributed to the report.

