A Trump supporter walking away from the crowd at the Trump March in DC on Saturday was assaulted by a mob of Black Lives Matter thugs.

After one coward hit the man from behind and knocked him down another came up and kicked him in the face.

The man attempted to defend himself, and did well for a few minutes, before he was hit from behind.

One of the animals also gleefully stole his phone as he was down.

Here it is in slow motion where he gets sucker punched & she steals his phone. pic.twitter.com/BIv5hHm8HS — darstar (@_xoxoxoxoxxoxo_) November 14, 2020

A woman who was leaving with her children was also caught in the middle of chaos, culminating in her child being knocked over and left hysterically crying.

Fight breaks out on BLM Plaza between a family supporting Trump and pro-BLM supporters moments ago. DC police trying to calm the situation and separate groups. Sad scene , children are crying and very scared. pic.twitter.com/tWHta2iZFq — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

It is likely that we will see escalating violence throughout the evening as people begin leaving to go home.

The Gateway Pundit will be providing updates throughout the evening.

