Hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters rallied Saturday in the nation’s capital in support of President Donald Trump.

The patriots attended the #StopTheSteal march in Washington DC.

During the rally hundreds of Trump supporters started chanting, “FOX News Sucks!”

This was a direct rip against the anti-Trump channel that still refuses to report on the truth of the 2020 election.
Shame on FOX!

It wasn’t an isolated event.

