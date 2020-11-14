https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-supporters-washington-dc-chant-fox-news-sucks-stopthesteal-march-rally-video/

Hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters rallied Saturday in the nation’s capital in support of President Donald Trump.

The patriots attended the #StopTheSteal march in Washington DC.

During the rally hundreds of Trump supporters started chanting, “FOX News Sucks!”

This was a direct rip against the anti-Trump channel that still refuses to report on the truth of the 2020 election.

Shame on FOX!

MASSIVE CROWD CHANTING “FOX NEWS SUCKS!” If FOX news want’s to report like CNN, they will get ratings like CNN. pic.twitter.com/enV336Rzu0 — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020

It wasn’t an isolated event.

Trump supporters are now marching toward the Supreme Court, chanting “Fox News sucks!” pic.twitter.com/NoJ5pwPqSo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 14, 2020

