Last September during the height of the hysteria that Trump would somehow magically “interfere” with the vaccine approval process and allow an unsafe, ineffective serum to be given to the American people, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised that any vaccine approved by the Trump administration would be retested by an “independent panel” put together in New York state.

Now, Donald Trump is calling Cuomo’s bluff.

Business Insider:

“He doesn’t trust where the vaccines are coming from,” Trump went on to say about Cuomo. “[He] will have to let us know when he’s ready for it, otherwise we, we can’t be delivering it to a state that won’t be giving it to its people, immediately. And I know many, I know the people in New York very well, I know they want it. So the governor will let us know when he’s ready,” he added.

Cuomo fired back, saying basically he was just kidding.

Cuomo fired back, telling CNN on Friday that “none of what” Trump said “is true.” “We are ready to distribute it,” he said, according to Politico. “The only problem could be if a scientific panel from my state or one of the other states reviewed the FDA approval process and said something was wrong.”

He wasn’t “ready to distribute it” before the election. On September 24, he said this:

Syracuse.com:

Cuomo said he wants the task force to advise state officials on the safety and effectiveness of any vaccine because Americans don’t trust how President Donald Trump’s administration has handled the pandemic. “I think the way we have handled Covid has been a model for the country,” Cuomo said of New York’s response to the virus. “I think we should do the same thing with vaccines. We should be a model for the country.” Cuomo added, “The state is going to take the lead on this because the federal government has shown they are incompetent on this issue.”

He said the task force “will also figure out the logistics and procurement of the effective vaccines, and develop guidelines that determine who should receive vaccinations first.”

So Trump saying he will wait until Cuomo tells him he wants it, he’s only acceding to the governor’s wishes. As soon as Cuomo signs off on the vaccine being safe and effective, he can have it.

But now Cuomo is singing a different tune. Fox News reports that “The New York Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying they are prepared to sue the Trump administration should New York not receive the vaccination once it is released.”

Cuomo and other Democrats only demonstrated their ignorance by getting hysterical about Trump’s “interference” in the vaccine approval process. There are independent panels, advisory committees, and others responsible for approving any vaccine and political pressure of any kind just isn’t possible.

But it sure played well with voters during the campaign.

