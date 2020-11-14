https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/uc-santa-barbara-now-offers-paid-racial-justice-fellowships/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The University of California Santa Barbara announced that it will offer paid “Racial Justice Fellowships” to four graduate students.

“The Racial Justice Fellowships will provide recipients $8,000 in summer funding for three years on top of a five-year package of full funding,” the public university said in its news release.

The school described it as “an initiative designed to enhance the recruitment of graduate students committed to teaching, research and mentorship around racial justice” and said it comes in “light of recent protests against police violence directed at Black communities and the persistence of systemic racism.”

