Violence erupted after the “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., following a largely peaceful daytime event wherein thousands of people rallied to show support for President Donald Trump. Clashes between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators broke out Saturday night and into early Sunday morning,

There were multiple arrests, at least one stabbing and two police officers who sustained injuries, according to the Associated Press.

Counter-protestors reportedly stole and burned Trump-backers’ hats and flags, and flipped tables where vendors had been selling pro-Trump goods. The Washington Post reported violence between Trump backers and Trump detractors.

President Trump on Saturday night accused Antifa of instigating the violence.

“ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back,” the president tweeted. “Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!”

“Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families,” Trump also tweeted. “Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job!”

