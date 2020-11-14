https://www.dailywire.com/news/warnock-america-must-repent-for-its-worship-of-whiteness

Democratic senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock demanded that America “repent for its worship of whiteness,” according to newly uncovered footage from 2016.

During a sermon delivered shortly before the 2016 presidential election at the Candler School of Theology in Atlanta, Warnock, who is also the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, called out President Donald Trump and his supporters especially, as The Washington Free Beacon reported.

“If it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent,” Warnock preached. “No matter what happens next month, more than a third of the nation that would go along with this, is reason to be afraid. America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness, on full display this season.”

“How is it that you can insult everybody?” Warnock continued. “[Call] Muslims something other than children of God? [Call] Mexicans murderers and rapists? Insult the disabled? How is it you can insult everybody, but then one weekend somebody discovers in a recording that you insult those whose daughters and wives look like those who have been supporting you, and then all of a sudden, we can’t take it anymore?”

“[You gotta] repent for the worship of whiteness,” Warnock added.

Warnock has recently come under fire for statements that his mentor at Union Theological Seminary made. As The Washington Free Beacon reported:

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock has praised his religious mentor, Dr. James Hal Cone, as a “poignant and powerful voice” of high “spiritual magnitude.” Cone, however, was a controversial theologian who argued that white Christians are “satanic” and advocated for the “destruction of everything white” in society. Warnock has described Cone, who served as his academic adviser at the Union Theological Seminary, as his “mentor.”

Warnock has also taken flak for comments he made against the police, as well his support for the radical anti-Semite Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Georgia Democratic senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock, who is slated to face incumbent Georgia GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler in a run-off election in early January — a critical election that could determine which party controls the United States Senate — has a history of vitriolic comments attacking police as well as having supported the Reverend Jeremiah Wright after Wright repeatedly yelled, “God damn America.” As highlighted by Fox News, Warnock has stated, “So, in Ferguson, police power, showing up in a kind of gangsta and thug mentality. You now, you can wear all kinds of colors and be a thug; you can sometimes wear the colors of the state and behave like a thug.” Additionally, he once remarked, “We shouldn’t be surprised when we see police officers act like bullies on the street.” He also said: “It’s children’s day, and we’ve got to lift up our children because our children are in trouble. And they’re often those who are sworn to protect cause more trouble.”

Warnock is front-and-center as he squares off against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in one of two Senate runoff races in Georgia, the outcomes of which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

