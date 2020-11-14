http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LsSpQL8i7ho/

Groups of Trump supporters are planning MAGA rallies in Washington, DC, on Saturday as a show of solidarity with President Trump and his efforts to ensure election integrity.

Trump supporters are participating in a series of rallies for the president in the nation’s capital on Saturday. Some of the events associated with Saturday’s rallies have been advertised as the Million MAGA March, March for Trump, and Stop the Steal.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany predicted a large crowd size.

“I think it’s going to be quite large from what I’m hearing,” she told Fox News, though she added that she did not have an estimate of the expected number of participants.

Activities are expected to kick off at Freedom Plaza around noon, and Trump supporters are expected to march to the Supreme Court.

On Friday, President Trump hinted of a surprise appearance at Saturday’s rallies.

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C.,” the president said.

“I may even try to stop by and say hello,” he added. “This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!”:

