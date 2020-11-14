https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-obama-says-wrong-millions-people-questioning-election-results-blames-trump/

Former President Barack Obama is going to bat for his old pal Joe Biden, claiming that there is “no legal basis” for the Trump campaign’s lawsuits and that it is “disappointing” that people are questioning the results.

Obama discussed the election in an interview with Gayle King that is scheduled to air on “CBS Sunday Morning” tomorrow.

During the interview, Obama admitted that there are millions of people who are questioning the results of the election.

WATCH: Former President @BarackObama tells @CBSThisMorning co-host @GayleKing it was “disappointing” to see Republicans supporting President Trump’s baseless claims that the election was rigged. More on @CBSSunday and @60minutes with @ScottPelley. pic.twitter.com/9GP6PJdDY3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 13, 2020

“If you are listening to some of the talk radio that Trump voters are listening to, if you’re watching Fox News, if you’re getting these tweets, those allegations are presented as facts. So you’ve got millions of people out there who think, ‘Oh yeah, there must be cheating because the president said so,’ ” Obama said.

Obama also incorrectly stated that nobody was concerned about election fraud until two days after the election, which was not the case. There were not only concerns on election day, but prior to it as well.

“They obviously didn’t think there was any fraud going on because they didn’t say anything about it for the first two days,” he said. “But there’s damage to this because what happens is that the peaceful transfer of power, the notion that any of us who attain an elected office, whether it’s dogcatcher or president, are servants of the people. It’s a temporary job.”

The former president said there is “no legal basis” for the lawsuits seeking to make sure that only legal votes are counted.

“Well, look, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States,” he said. “Kamala Harris will be the next vice president.”

